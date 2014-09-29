LONDON, Sept 29 British discount grocer Aldi posted a 65.2 percent jump in 2013 profit as it stepped up its assault on the country's so called "big four" supermarkets, recording record revenue.

The firm, now Britain's seventh largest grocer according to market researcher Kantar Worldpanel data, said on Monday it made a pretax profit of 260.9 million pounds ($424 million) in 2013, up from 157.9 million pounds in 2012, on turnover of 5.27 billion pounds, up 35.7 percent.

With its low price strategy Aldi has won market share from all of the UK's big four grocers - market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons , forcing them to cut their own prices.

"We work efficiently and responsibly to reduce operational costs. Rather than use these savings to boost margins, we lower prices at the checkout," said joint group managing director Roman Heini.

Examples of Aldi's efficiencies include shelf ready packaging, which allows products to be displayed in-store in the packaging used during delivery, and packing areas that reduce queuing at checkouts.

Despite price cuts from rivals, Aldi has continued to grow its market share in 2014.

The firm cited data from market researcher Nielsen which said that in August this year Aldi attracted 1 million more shoppers than in the same period in 2013.

According to Kantar it currently has a record market share of 4.8 percent.

During 2013 Aldi opened 42 new stores. It said it is on course to open 54 in 2014, with 60-65 planned for next year, taking the total to over 600. Aldi sees scope for 1,000 by 2022.

The firm said it is investing over 600 million pounds over the next two years to support its growth. (1 US dollar = 0.6158 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)