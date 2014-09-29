LONDON, Sept 29 British discount grocer Aldi
posted a 65.2 percent jump in 2013 profit as it
stepped up its assault on the country's so called "big four"
supermarkets, recording record revenue.
The firm, now Britain's seventh largest grocer according to
market researcher Kantar Worldpanel data, said on Monday it made
a pretax profit of 260.9 million pounds ($424 million) in 2013,
up from 157.9 million pounds in 2012, on turnover of 5.27
billion pounds, up 35.7 percent.
With its low price strategy Aldi has won market share from
all of the UK's big four grocers - market leader Tesco,
Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons
, forcing them to cut their own prices.
"We work efficiently and responsibly to reduce operational
costs. Rather than use these savings to boost margins, we lower
prices at the checkout," said joint group managing director
Roman Heini.
Examples of Aldi's efficiencies include shelf ready
packaging, which allows products to be displayed in-store in the
packaging used during delivery, and packing areas that reduce
queuing at checkouts.
Despite price cuts from rivals, Aldi has continued to grow
its market share in 2014.
The firm cited data from market researcher Nielsen which
said that in August this year Aldi attracted 1 million more
shoppers than in the same period in 2013.
According to Kantar it currently has a record market share
of 4.8 percent.
During 2013 Aldi opened 42 new stores. It said it is on
course to open 54 in 2014, with 60-65 planned for next year,
taking the total to over 600. Aldi sees scope for 1,000 by 2022.
The firm said it is investing over 600 million pounds over
the next two years to support its growth.
(1 US dollar = 0.6158 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)