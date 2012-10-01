UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 1 Aldi * Aldi FY 2011 profit after tax 57.8 million stg versus loss of 56.0 million
stg * Aldi FY 2011 turnover 2.76 billion stg versus 2.14 billion stg * Aldi says to invest 181 million stg opening 40 new stores by end of 2013,
taking UK total to over 500 * Aldi says tracking similar growth in 2012 in terms of sales volumes,
turnover, store footfall
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources