(Corrects spelling of "approved" in headline)

June 29 June 29 Aldridge Minerals Inc : * Achieves significant land acquisition milestone * Says received an approved "public benefit" letter from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Turkey * Letter provides certainty that co will have access to land needed for the development of the Yenipazar project in Central Turkey * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)