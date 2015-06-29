BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold announces the acquisition of 22 royalties during Q1, 2017
* Sandstorm Gold announces the acquisition of 22 royalties during Q1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects spelling of "approved" in headline)
June 29 June 29 Aldridge Minerals Inc : * Achieves significant land acquisition milestone * Says received an approved "public benefit" letter from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Turkey * Letter provides certainty that co will have access to land needed for the development of the Yenipazar project in Central Turkey * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)
* Sandstorm Gold announces the acquisition of 22 royalties during Q1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: