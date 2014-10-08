Oct 8 Alejasamochodowa SA :

* Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it decided to suspend trading of Alejasamochodowa SA's shares effective Oct. 8

* Warsaw Stock Exchange said trading will be suspended until Alejasamochodowa signs agreement with new market maker

Source text: [bit.ly/1vORhkp]

* Warsaw Stock Exchange said Dom Maklerski BDM SA stopped being Alejasamochodowa's market maker as of Oct. 7

Source text: [bit.ly/1xnJrNU]

