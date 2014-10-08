UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 8 Alejasamochodowa SA :
* Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it decided to suspend trading of Alejasamochodowa SA's shares effective Oct. 8
* Warsaw Stock Exchange said trading will be suspended until Alejasamochodowa signs agreement with new market maker
Source text: [bit.ly/1vORhkp]
* Warsaw Stock Exchange said Dom Maklerski BDM SA stopped being Alejasamochodowa's market maker as of Oct. 7
Source text: [bit.ly/1xnJrNU]
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources