OCt 15 Alejasamochodowa.pl SA :

* Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it decided to impose a financial penalty of 15,000 zlotys on Alejasamochodowa.pl SA due to company's missing the deadline for publication of the financial reports for full year 2013 and Q3 2013

* Warsaw Stock Exchange orders the company to sign a contract with authorised advisor Source text [bit.ly/1sGXoWU]

Further company coverage: