UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OCt 15 Alejasamochodowa.pl SA :
* Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it decided to impose a financial penalty of 15,000 zlotys on Alejasamochodowa.pl SA due to company's missing the deadline for publication of the financial reports for full year 2013 and Q3 2013
* Warsaw Stock Exchange orders the company to sign a contract with authorised advisor Source text [bit.ly/1sGXoWU]
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources