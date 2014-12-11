Dec 11 Alejasamochodowa.pl :

* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) said on Wednesday it suspended trading of Alejasamochodowa.pl's shares, effective from Dec. 11

* The trading of the company's shares will be suspended until the end of the trading day on which the company signs a contract with an authorised advisor and reports about it as required

(Gdynia Newsroom)