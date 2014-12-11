UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 11 Alejasamochodowa.pl :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) said on Wednesday it suspended trading of Alejasamochodowa.pl's shares, effective from Dec. 11
* The trading of the company's shares will be suspended until the end of the trading day on which the company signs a contract with an authorised advisor and reports about it as required
Source text: bit.ly/13aDScn
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources