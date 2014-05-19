Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 19 Alent Plc
* Trading since start of year has been in line with our expectations.
* We have seen a slight increase in demand across our principle electronics and automotive end-markets
* On a constant currency basis, net sales value (nsv) increased 3.7 percent to 98.9 million pounds
* Adverse currency translation of 6.5 percent meant that on a reported basis, NSV was 3 percent lower than prior year (Q1 2013: 101.8 million pounds)
* NSV margin has improved slightly over Q1 2013, primarily due to favourable mix.
* Foreign exchange translation will continue to be a headwind at current rates, we expect our normal seasonal improvement in second half of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)