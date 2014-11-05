Nov 5 Alent Plc :

* Trading in period has been broadly in line with our expectations

* Have seen a sequential increase in demand across our principal electronics and automotive end-markets

* Group level, net sales value (NSV) at constant currency increased 5.5 pct in Q23 2014

* Automotive market is expected to show modest global growth, both in units and electronic content Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: