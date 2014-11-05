(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
Nov 5 Speciality chemicals maker Alent Plc
appointed Andrew Heath, president of Rolls-Royce
Energy, as its chief executive, effective Feb. 21.
Heath replaces Steve Corbett, who stepped down on Sept. 4.
Andrew Heath, an engineer from Imperial College, was chief
executive of Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems before becoming
president of Rolls-Royce Energy in 2010.
"While Mr Heath does not have CEO experience or experience
of Alent's main end-markets, he has a solid track record in
managing a global 1 billion-pound-revenue business at
Rolls-Royce and has clear experience in both manufacturing and
bringing innovation," UBS analysts Gareth Jenkins and David
Mulholland said in a note.
UBS raised its price target on the stock to 370 pence from
360 pence.
In September, analysts had said that former CEO Corbett had
stepped down following differences of opinion with the board and
activist investor Cevian over the future balance between bolt-on
acquisitions, capex and cash return. However, the company did
not cite any reason for Corbett's exit.
Alent, which supplies fluxes, adhesives and electroplating
chemicals, also reported a 1.2 percent fall in third-quarter
group net sales value during July 1 to Nov. 5.
The FTSE-250 company said it was witnessing sequential
increase in demand across its principal electronics and
automotive end-markets.
Shares in Alent rose as much as 3.6 percent in early trade
to 342 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin
Paxton and Gopakumar Warrier)