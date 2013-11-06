Nov 6 Speciality chemical maker Alent Plc
said trading in the third-quarter was below its
expectations due to a softer-than-anticipated demand in the
consumer electronics end-markets and that it planned to cut more
jobs as part of its ongoing restructuring process.
Alent, which was formed after Cookson Group was split in two
last December, said exceptional costs related to the
restructuring would be around 9 million pounds to 10 million
pounds ($14.44 million - $16.04 million) in 2013.
The company said net sales value in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30 rose to 105.6 million pounds from 101.7 million pounds
a year earlier.
The company said it expected full-year net sales value to be
around the same levels as last year with a slightly unfavourable
product mix.
"Visibility remains limited with end-markets showing more
muted seasonal pick-up in consumer electronics demand," Alent
said in a statement.
Industry analysts have slashed their full-year revenue
growth forecasts for global electronic equipment to 0.5 percent
from the 4.5 percent forecast at the start of 2013 due to the
contraction in the personal computer end-market and weak
consumer sentiment, the company added.
Shares in Alent, which have risen 7.8 percent since their
debut on the London Stock Exchange last December, closed at 337
pence on Tuesday.