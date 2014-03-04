March 4 Speciality chemical maker Alent Plc reported a marginal fall in full-year profit due to weak demand from PC and flat-screen television makers.

The company, whose copper damascene product is used in semiconductors, said adjusted pretax profit fell to 88 million pounds ($148.78 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 89 million pounds a year earlier.

Net sales value rose to 420.1 million pounds from 416.7 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which was spun out of Cookson Group in late 2012, said it expected overall consumer confidence to improve with seasonal improvement in the second half, but warned that foreign exchange translations would be a headwind at current rates.