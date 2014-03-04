March 4 Speciality chemical maker Alent Plc
reported a marginal fall in full-year profit due to
weak demand from PC and flat-screen television makers.
The company, whose copper damascene product is used in
semiconductors, said adjusted pretax profit fell to 88 million
pounds ($148.78 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 89
million pounds a year earlier.
Net sales value rose to 420.1 million pounds from 416.7
million pounds a year earlier.
The company, which was spun out of Cookson Group in late
2012, said it expected overall consumer confidence to improve
with seasonal improvement in the second half, but warned that
foreign exchange translations would be a headwind at current
rates.