Aug 4 Speciality chemicals maker Alent Plc
reported a 3.7 percent rise in half-year pretax profit,
helped by increased volumes in automotive products and improved
consumer sentiment elevating electronic products demand.
The company, which demerged from life sciences firm Cookson
Plc in 2012, said foreign exchange rates remained a
headwind.
Pretax profit rose to 41.8 million pounds ($70 million) for
the six months ended June 30 from 40.3 million pounds a year
earlier. Revenue fell 9.4 percent to 315.9 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)