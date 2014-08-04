(Adds details, dividend, share movement)
Aug 4 Speciality chemicals maker Alent Plc
reported a 3.7 percent rise in pretax profit for the
first half, helped by improved higher-margin product mix and
growing demand from the automotive and electronic products
segments.
Shares in the FTSE-250 company rose as much as 5 percent in
morning trade as Alent also declared a special dividend of 15
pence per share.
Alent said it expected improving economic environment and
the anticipated new OEM product launches to lead to a modest
full-year increase in demand for consumer electronics, which
accounts for about 70 percent of its revenue.
Alent supplies fluxes, adhesives and electroplating
chemicals via its two units, Assembly Materials and Surface
Chemistries, to the electronic and automotive industries
respectively.
Net sales value (NSV) for the first half fell 3.8 percent,
but rose 3.6 percent excluding the effect of a strong pound on
Alent's earnings. NSV margin rose 0.8 percent.
Electronic market accounts for about 70 percent of the group
NSV, while the automotive market generates the rest.
Pretax profit rose to 41.8 million pounds ($70 million) for
the six months ended June 30 from 40.3 million pounds a year
earlier. Revenue fell 9.4 percent to 315.9 million pounds.
Alent said it would pay an interim dividend of 3 pence per
share compared with 2.89 pence last year.
The company's shares were up 2.6 percent at 339 pence at
0945 GMT.
($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)