* Alere says now needs 50 pct of voting rights

* Needs 75 pct of acceptances to delist Axis-Shield

* Axis-Shield says Alere offer opportunistic

Sept 26 Alere Inc , the U.S. medical diagnostics firm involved in a 460-pence hostile takeover for Axis-Shield , lowered its acceptance threshold, as it looks unlikely that the U.S. firm will win over enough shareholders for a full takeover.

Alere, which had set 90 percent acceptance as a condition for its bid, said it now required more than 50 percent of voting rights, leaving them the option of becoming a majority shareholder in Axis-Shield.

Axis-Shield, in response to Alere's statement, termed the takeover approach as "highly opportunistic" and said it was "disappointed" that the U.S. firm had not taken notice of its previous rejections.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alere, which increased its stake in Axis-Shield to 11.09 percent last week , also stood firm with its 460-pence offer for Axis-Shield. Alere needs 75 percent acceptances to delist Axis-Shield's shares in the London Stock Exchange.

"We have maintained that we would remain financially disciplined and Alere is offering shareholders 460 pence in cash despite significant economic uncertainty and turmoil," Alere Chief Executive Ron Zwanziger said in a statement.

Alere also said it did not rule out pursuing alternative acquisitions to achieve its strategic objectives, given current market conditions and valuations.

Dundee, Scotland-based Axis-Shield's shares were down 2 percent at 447 pence at 0718 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

They have shed 7 percent of their value since Sept. 7, after gaining nearly half of their value since Alere's indicative offer in July.

For a DEALTALK on Axis-Shield, click on ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)