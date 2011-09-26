* Alere says now needs 50 pct of voting rights
* Needs 75 pct of acceptances to delist Axis-Shield
* Axis-Shield says Alere offer opportunistic
Sept 26 Alere Inc , the U.S. medical
diagnostics firm involved in a 460-pence hostile takeover for
Axis-Shield , lowered its acceptance threshold, as it
looks unlikely that the U.S. firm will win over enough
shareholders for a full takeover.
Alere, which had set 90 percent acceptance as a condition
for its bid, said it now required more than 50 percent of voting
rights, leaving them the option of becoming a majority
shareholder in Axis-Shield.
Axis-Shield, in response to Alere's statement, termed the
takeover approach as "highly opportunistic" and said it was
"disappointed" that the U.S. firm had not taken notice of its
previous rejections.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alere, which increased its
stake in Axis-Shield to 11.09 percent last week ,
also stood firm with its 460-pence offer for Axis-Shield. Alere
needs 75 percent acceptances to delist Axis-Shield's shares in
the London Stock Exchange.
"We have maintained that we would remain financially
disciplined and Alere is offering shareholders 460 pence in cash
despite significant economic uncertainty and turmoil," Alere
Chief Executive Ron Zwanziger said in a statement.
Alere also said it did not rule out pursuing alternative
acquisitions to achieve its strategic objectives, given current
market conditions and valuations.
Dundee, Scotland-based Axis-Shield's shares were down 2
percent at 447 pence at 0718 GMT on Monday on the London Stock
Exchange.
They have shed 7 percent of their value since Sept. 7, after
gaining nearly half of their value since Alere's indicative
offer in July.
($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)