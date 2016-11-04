(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 5 to 'Friday' from 'Thursday')

Nov 4 The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) sent Alere Inc a notice on Oct. 5 saying it would revoke the Medicare enrollment of one of the molecular diagnostic company's unit, Alere said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The CMS said that the unit, Arriva Medical LLC, had allegedly submitted claims for 211 deceased patients over a five year period, Alere said. (bit.ly/2elHNZ7)

Arriva Medical is Alere's durable medical equipment, or DME supply business, that specializes in sending diabetic testing supplies via mail order.

Alere said it conducted an initial investigation into the issue and does not believe that Arriva received or retained improper reimbursement for the DME items furnished.

Shares of Alere, which is being bought by Abbott Laboratories, fell as much as 16 percent to $35.44 on Friday.