(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 5 to 'Friday' from
'Thursday')
Nov 4 The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS) sent Alere Inc a notice on Oct. 5 saying
it would revoke the Medicare enrollment of one of the molecular
diagnostic company's unit, Alere said in a regulatory filing on
Friday.
The CMS said that the unit, Arriva Medical LLC, had
allegedly submitted claims for 211 deceased patients over a five
year period, Alere said. (bit.ly/2elHNZ7)
Arriva Medical is Alere's durable medical equipment, or DME
supply business, that specializes in sending diabetic testing
supplies via mail order.
Alere said it conducted an initial investigation into the
issue and does not believe that Arriva received or retained
improper reimbursement for the DME items furnished.
Shares of Alere, which is being bought by Abbott
Laboratories, fell as much as 16 percent to $35.44 on
Friday.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)