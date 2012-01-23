BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Tata Motors, dissolves share stake in Coca Cola, Dunkin' Brands
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing
Jan 23 Diagnostic devices maker Alere Inc said U.S. health regulators cleared its rapid influenza test for use in the country.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Alere Influenza A&B Test a waiver, which allows certain simple laboratory examinations and procedures to bypass standard regulatory process if they meet certain requirements.
Alere's test is intended for use in the physician's office and will help healthcare practitioners to manage patients with influenza-like illness more effectively, the company said in a statement.
Alere shares were trading up 1 percent at $22.69 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore)
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in apple inc by 43.8 percent to 450,000 shares
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem , shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.