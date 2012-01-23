(Follows alerts)

Jan 23 Diagnostic devices maker Alere Inc said U.S. health regulators cleared its rapid influenza test for use in the country.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Alere Influenza A&B Test a waiver, which allows certain simple laboratory examinations and procedures to bypass standard regulatory process if they meet certain requirements.

Alere's test is intended for use in the physician's office and will help healthcare practitioners to manage patients with influenza-like illness more effectively, the company said in a statement.

Alere shares were trading up 1 percent at $22.69 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore)