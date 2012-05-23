* Says recall covers 104 lots of Triage cardiology products
* Says to have limited stock of Triage heart tests for
unknown time
* Shares fall as much as 4 percent
May 23 Diagnostic device maker Alere Inc
said it started a recall of about 104 lots of its Triage
cardiology products as they do not satisfy a particular quality
control method as prescribed by U.S. health regulators, sending
its shares down as much as 4 percent.
The company earlier this month warned of a need to recall
after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspected its San
Diego facility in March and questioned labeling and quality
control method of its Triage products.
Alere expects to have limited inventory of its Triage
cardiology panels for an unknown duration of time, but said it
was "significantly increasing production" and sees a related
increase in manufacturing costs from the second quarter of 2012.
The recall covers unexpired lots of Alere Triage cardiology
products sold in the United States, but allows customers who do
not have an alternate testing method to continue using these
lots.
Alere shares, which have lost 19 percent of their value
since the company warned of the recall, were trading down 3
percent at $18.12 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)