By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 2 Alere Inc is in talks to
sell its health management business as the healthcare
diagnostics and services company seeks to streamline operations
after years of unprofitable acquisitions, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Discussions about a potential divestiture are in late stages
and a deal could come as soon as in the next several weeks, some
of these people said, asking not to be named because the matter
is not public.
The health or disease management unit, now grouped under
what it calls the Health Information Solutions segment, is
comprised mostly of Matria Healthcare, which Alere bought for
$900 million in 2008 in a deal criticized for expanding the
company into disparate areas.
The unit provides programs and services for managing
diseases and high-risk pregnancies, with a focus on women's and
children's health, and posted roughly $200 million in first-half
revenue.
A deal would come at a time when Alere faces an unsolicited
approach from its former chief executive Ron Zwanziger, who said
last month he wanted to take the $3.2 billion company private.
Zwanziger said in a regulatory filing he had been discussing
the prospect of making the offer with other shareholders over
the past two months, and requested one month of due diligence in
an effort to secure financing.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company has rejected that
request saying the proposal does not identify the sources of any
proposed financing.
Alere, which makes a range of diagnostic tools such as home
pregnancy tests and fertility monitoring kits, in August said it
would look to sell health management businesses, responding to
investor pressure to sell off non-core assets. A representative
for Alere declined to elaborate.
People familiar with the situation say it will be a long
shot for the Zwanziger-led group to secure private equity
backing for any buyout proposal, particularly because he was
forced to leave after years of underperformance.
However, post the divestiture of the disease management
unit, Alere could be an attractive takeover target for larger
diagnostics companies such as Danaher Corp and Abbott
Laboratories, these people said.
In July, Zwanziger and two other senior executives quit the
company and the board initiated a search for a new chief
executive. Chief Operating Officer Namal Nawana is serving as
interim CEO.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York, additional reporting by
Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Bernard Orr)