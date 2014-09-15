Sept 15 Alere Inc's former Chief Executive Ron Zwanziger said he intends to take the diagnostic company private in a deal that values it at $3.82 billion.

The company' shares rose as much as 17 percent to $43, but were trading below the offer price of $46 per share.

Zwanziger, who resigned as Alere's CEO in July, reported a 4.68 percent stake in the company as of September 12. (1.usa.gov/YLlnZP)

