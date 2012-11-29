BRIEF-Pigeon Corp's sales seen climbing 3 pct for year ended Jan. 31 - Nikkei
* Pigeon Corp is expected to report a 7% jump in operating profit to roughly 15.5 billion yen for the year ended Jan. 31 - Nikkei
Nov 29 Alere Inc on Wednesday sold $450 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Jefferies, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALERE AMT $450 MLN COUPON 7.25 PCT MATURITY 07/01/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 07/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/11/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Investment is worth more than 250 mln euros (Updates with details on Russian auto market)
BERLIN, Feb 21 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday that PSA Group's guarantee to safeguard jobs at Opel factories if it buys the European arm of General Motors was a "good result".