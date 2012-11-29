Nov 29 Alere Inc on Wednesday sold $450 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Jefferies, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALERE AMT $450 MLN COUPON 7.25 PCT MATURITY 07/01/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 07/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/11/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS