BRIEF-Photon Control signs LOI to resolve litigation against Photon Control R&D Ltd
* Photon Control signs letter of intent to resolve litigation
May 6 Alere Inc said it initiated a voluntary recall of certain blood clot test strips in the United States following reports of nine serious adverse events that included bleeding related to the death of three patients.
The test strip, PN 99008G2, measures how long it takes blood to clot in patients taking blood thinner warfarin and is used with Alere's INRatio2 PT/INR monitor.
The health diagnostics and services company said the adverse events were due to significantly different test results between the strip and the local laboratory plasma test.
"The root cause for this issue has not yet been determined; therefore Alere cannot determine the patient conditions or circumstances that may contribute to the discrepancy," the company said.
Alere has asked customers to immediately stop using the test strips.
The company said it has reported the complaints to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Alere shares were unchanged at $35.51 in early trade on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* CEO Frank Harrison III's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $8.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SANTIAGO, March 20 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile have decided to accept an invitation by the company to restart negotiations, but the meeting will only concern the union's three key points, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.