* Airline destocking will continue over next few quarters
* Tight scrap metal supply adds to costs
* Company turns to higher-priced, primary aluminum
By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK, Nov 6 Aleris Corp warned on
Wednesday that global aerospace demand will remain weak over the
next few quarters as aircraft makers work through a high
inventory of aluminum product amid overall uncertainty about the
health of the world economy.
The less-than-upbeat outlook came as the company swung to a
net loss in the third quarter as revenues fell 1 percent to $1.1
billion from the year-earlier period.
Aleris, which competes with steel and carbon fiber to cast
metal items for airplanes and cars, braced for a bumpy fourth
quarter, with "general uncertainty driving further destocking in
addition to normal seasonal slow down," it said in its quarterly
earnings report.
"We continue to face softer demand in aerospace due to
short-term customer destocking and some sluggishness in our
North American rolled products demand, including building and
construction," said Steven Demetriou, chairman and chief
executive officer in the statement.
Aleris reported a net loss of $7 million compared to a
profit of $3 million in the third quarter 2012.
While the company expects destocking to continue and scrap
metal supplies to stay tight, it said automotive demand and
volumes will improve in the fourth quarter.
The company's rolled products divisions in Europe and North
America, which account for 60 percent of total revenue, reported
income of $58.6 million, down a fifth from the same period last
year.
Further adding to costs were limited supplies of scrap metal
forcing Aleris to use more higher-priced primary aluminum.
Supplies have tightened as less scrap is generated due to
global sluggish manufacturing levels have also increased
secondary metal prices.
Limited scrap availability has cost the company's rolled
products in North America $3 million in adjusted earnings, while
airline destocking contributed an 11 percent decline in volume.
The outlook underscores recent comments from aircraft
manufacturers that have been using more aluminum to cut down the
weight of their products, which can help cut fuel
costs.
Its recycling and specification alloys business in North
American saw income rise to $15.7 million from $9.2 million as
higher automotive demand offset higher scrap prices.
The smaller extrusion division was hit by continued weakness
in European building and construction sector and reported income
of $4.3 million in the third quarter, down from $5.6 million, it
said.