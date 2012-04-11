(Adds implications)
By Olivia Oran
April 11 A $500 million initial public offering
for private equity-backed aluminum processor Aleris Corp
was postponed due to market conditions on Wednesday, an
underwriter said, dealing a blow to its majority owner, Oaktree
Capital Management LP.
The Ohio-based company, owned by Oaktree Capital Management
and Apollo Management, had hoped to price
31.3 million shares at a range of $15 to $17. At the middle of
the range, this would have been a $500 million IPO.
Aleris had planned to sell 9.4 million shares and existing
shareholders planned to sell the remaining 21.9 million. Most of
those shares would have come from Oaktree, which was looking to
cut its ownership stake from 59.7 percent to as low as 40.4
percent.
Leon Back's Apollo Global Management LLC was hoping
to cut its stake to as low as 12.7 percent from 18.9 percent.
Postponing the IPO is not just a setback for Oaktree, which
also saw its own $380.3 million IPO on Wednesday price at the
bottom of its expected range, but also for others who hoped that
a recovery in equity markets allowed for easy access.
Aleris was the latest in a string of private equity-backed
industrial companies looking to tap the public markets,
following in the footsteps of offerings from vehicle
transmission-systems maker Allison Transmission and industrial
parts maker Rexnord.
Aleris operates 41 production facilities worldwide,
including 14 facilities that make rolled and extended aluminum
products and 27 recycling and specification alloy manufacturing
plants.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in
February 2009 as a result of the global recession which
contributed to a fall in demand for aluminum, allowing debt
investors to seize control of the company from TPG Capital LP.
Aleris' IPO underwriters include J.P. Morgan, Barclays,
Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs.
Aleris was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday with the ticker "ARS."
(Reporting By Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis; editing by M.D.
Golan)