CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say that Aleris is being bought by Zhongwang USA, which is a unit of Zhongwang International Group Ltd, not of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd)
Aug 29 Aleris Corp, a U.S.-based aluminum rolled products maker, said it would be bought by Zhongwang USA LLC, a unit of Zhongwang International Group Ltd, in a $2.33 billion deal.
Zhongwang USA LLC will pay $1.11 billion in cash and take on Aleris' $1.22 billion in net debt, the U.S. company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan