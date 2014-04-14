April 14 Aluminum producer Aleris Corp
has hired financial advisers and is looking to sell its
recycling and custom alloy manufacturing segment, The Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The unit could sell for more than $400 million, the Journal
said, also citing sources.
Aleris could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sluggish manufacturing has cut scrap metal supplies, raising
input prices for recyclers like Aleris. But
higher volume and productivity gains helped boost adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
to $15 million in the fourth quarter, from $13 million a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Leslie Adler)