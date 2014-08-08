BRIEF-Bonanza Creek energy says expects to emerge from chapter 11 during first half of 2017
* Bonanza creek energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
Aug 8 Alert Steel Holdings Ltd :
* Update regarding business rescue proceedings
* BRP has been informed of negotiations between liquidators of Alert Steel (PTY) Ltd and Mercantile Bank that could see debt of Mercantile Bank being restructured or extinguished
* At this point Holdings is still in business rescue
* BRP received consent from Mercantile Bank, by far largest creditor in holdings, that publication of a business rescue plan for holdings be postponed to 11 September 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million