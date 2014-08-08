Aug 8 Alert Steel Holdings Ltd :

* Update regarding business rescue proceedings

* BRP has been informed of negotiations between liquidators of Alert Steel (PTY) Ltd and Mercantile Bank that could see debt of Mercantile Bank being restructured or extinguished

* At this point Holdings is still in business rescue

* BRP received consent from Mercantile Bank, by far largest creditor in holdings, that publication of a business rescue plan for holdings be postponed to 11 September 2014