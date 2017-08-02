FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade defends rejection of Ale takeover by Ultrapar
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
uk
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
commentary
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
world
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 2, 2017 / 3:59 PM / a day ago

Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade defends rejection of Ale takeover by Ultrapar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The rapporteur at Brazil's antitrust watchdog for the acquisition of fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis by rival Ultrapar Participações SA defended the rejection of the deal on Wednesday.

João Resende said Ale, as the company is known, did not agree to a proposal to sell assets in 12 states to get the approval. Ultrapar's fuel distribution unit Ipiranga announced the acquisition in June for 2.17 billion reais ($696 million). Ultrapar shares fell 0.7 percent after the news.

$1 = 3.1201 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.