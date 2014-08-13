Shares cut losses but UK Parliament incident grabs attention - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Aug 13 Alexander Forbes Preference Share Investments Ltd
* Neuberger Berman Management LLC and its affiliate Neuberger Berman LLC have increased their holding in company from 3,184,652 preference shares to 18,294,717 preference shares
* Neuberger's shareholding represents 5.59 pct of issued preference shares of company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
WASHINGTON, March 22 The Republican chairman of a powerful House of Representatives committee said on Wednesday that he remains confident Congress will act to overhaul financial regulations "this year."
* Disclosed in Form D to U.S. SEC that it has sold upto $41.9 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mQpVth