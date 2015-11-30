(Fixes grammar in headline)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 30 South African financial
services group Alexander Forbes said on Monday its
first-half profit barely grew after many of its clients were
laid off and withdrew their retirement savings.
Shares in Alexander Forbes fell to a record low after the
firm reported a profit increase of 2 percent to 552 million rand
($38 million).
Following the withdrawals of retirement savings, Alexander
Forbes spent heavily to attract new clients and had to do
without the tailwind of rising equity markets as the economy of
Africa's most industrialised slowed, one analyst said.
"The results were marginally below expectations and the
market tends to be a bit harsh when companies don't meet
expectations," PSG Wealth analyst Adrian Cloete said, referring
to the firm's stock.
Shares in Alexander Forbes briefly plummeted to 6.35 rand,
its lowest level since listing, but recovered to 6.60 rand by
1256 GMT, down 13.2 percent.
($1 = 14.4297 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)