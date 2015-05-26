JOHANNESBURG May 26 South Africa's financial
services firm Alexander Forbes Group said on Tuesday it
expects improved full-year earnings after a capital
restructuring and the sale of its insurance company Guardrisk.
The financial services firm expects headline earnings per
share (EPS) for the year to end-March to be between 160 percent
and 170 percent higher, from 83 cents to 88 cents per share, it
said in a statement.
The group completed its capital restructuring in March 2014,
aimed at redeeming all remaining debt and preference shares and
replacing them with ordinary shares. A single unsecured term
loan was introduced, the company said.
Alexander Forbes also said as a result of the capital
restructuring and the profits attributable to the Guardrisk
disposal, the comparability of the two financial years - 2014
and 2015 - would be affected.
Shares in Alexander Forbes were 0.74 percent lower at 9.37
rand by 1211 GMT.
(Reporting By Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)