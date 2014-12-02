BRIEF-Financial Street Holding issues 2017 1st tranche mid-term notes worth totaling 3 bln yuan
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche mid-term notes worth totaling 3 billion yuan, including two types
JOHANNESBURG Dec 2 South African financial services advisory firm Alexander Forbes returned to profit in the first half of its financial year, months after relisting on Johannesburg's stock market.
The company made headline earnings of 12 cents per share in the six months ended September compared with a loss of 23 cents in the same period a year ago.
Fee and commission income grew 17 percent to 2.6 billion rand ($236 million), while investment income more than doubled to 180 million rand.
The company, which mainly advises and administers pension and investment funds, is looking to re-enter Tanzania and Malawi after exiting those markets in 2011. It is also eyeing Ghana, Chief Executive Edward Kieswetter told Reuters in November.
Its shares have risen more than 30 percent since they were relisted on July 24 at 7.50 rand apiece.
Following the listing, Marsh & McLennan, the world's top insurance broker, became Alexander Forbes' biggest shareholder with a 34 percent stake.
(1 US dollar = 11.0065 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Mark Potter)
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.
* Said on Friday that it resolved to exclude Topmedical SA shares from trading on the main market of the WSE as of March 28