Soccer -Atletico agree land deal with Madrid council for new stadium
March 13 Atletico Madrid have agreed a price tag with local authorities to buy the land where their new stadium is being built, the mayor's office said on Monday.
Dec 2 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd
* Operating income net of direct expenses increases 17 pct to r2 377 million for 6 months ended Sept 30
* Profit from operations before non-trading items increases 16 pct to r544 million
* 70 000 new members under administration
* After non-trading items, finance charges and effect of policyholder investments explained above, group's profit before taxation from continuing operations of r394 million
* Board of directors has not proposed a dividend for interim period ended 30 September 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 13 Atletico Madrid have agreed a price tag with local authorities to buy the land where their new stadium is being built, the mayor's office said on Monday.
* Pricing of fifth whole loan securities transaction, offering of about $640 million of guaranteed senior & non-guaranteed subordinate actual loss securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reported net income of $10.9 million for year ended December 31, 2016, compared to $11 million for the year ended December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mCcb7j Further company coverage: