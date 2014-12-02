Dec 2 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd

* Operating income net of direct expenses increases 17 pct to r2 377 million for 6 months ended Sept 30

* Profit from operations before non-trading items increases 16 pct to r544 million

* 70 000 new members under administration

* After non-trading items, finance charges and effect of policyholder investments explained above, group's profit before taxation from continuing operations of r394 million

