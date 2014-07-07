July 7 Alexander Forbes Group Pty Ltd

* Offer shares comprise 44,117,647 shares to be issued by company and 387,822,895 shares to be sold by selling shareholders, comprising in aggregate 33.4 percent of total issued share capital of company at listing

* Will be subscribing for or purchasing offer shares with a minimum acquisition cost of r1,000,000, in South Africa

* Further 64,791,081 further shares may be sold by selling shareholders pursuant to a 30-day option

* Estimated that price at which offer shares will be offered for sale or subscription pursuant to please will be between R6.90 and R8.05 per offer share

* JSE has granted company a listing in respect of up to 1,298,524,384 shares in "financial services" sector of main board

* Raise R330 million primary capital through the issue of 44.1 million new shares (assuming an offer price at the mid-point of the offer price range)

