BRIEF-TCF Bank raises prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Increasing prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 Alexander Forbes Preference Share Investments Ltd : * Cautionary announcement regarding proposed capital restructuring of co * Envisaged that linked units will be restructured and AF Pref to hold only
ordinary shares in AF * Cash redemption portion,to be distributed to AF Pref linked unitholders
through proposed restructure * Proposed restructure will be subject to number of conditions including
completion of Guardrisk Disposal
* Increasing prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 15 Bank of America Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan will once again face a shareholder vote on whether he should maintain both roles, according to the bank's proxy filing on Wednesday.
March 15 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust