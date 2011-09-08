* Firm to be sold through bankruptcy to HIG Capital
* Weak demand for legal services cut sales 21 pct
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 8 Alexander Gallo
Holdings LLC, one of the largest U.S. providers of litigation
services, plans to sell its business to an investment firm
after a sharp drop in sales forced it into bankruptcy.
Alexander Gallo provides about 10,000 law firms and
companies with court reporting and electronic discovery
services. Business has fallen sharply as law firms and
companies have scaled back their use of outside legal services
during the economic slowdown.
The company, which was built through acquisitions since it
was founded by court reporter Alexander Gallo in 1999, plans to
sell most of its operations to HIG Capital, an $8.5 billion
investment firm.
The terms of the proposed sale have not yet been disclosed.
Money from the sale, which is subject to higher bids and must
be approved by Manhattan's bankruptcy court, will go toward
paying off the company's debts.
HIG Capital also agreed to provide a $20 million loan to
finance Alexander Gallo during the bankruptcy.
The company's revenue for the first half of 2011 fell 20.9
percent compared to the same period last year, according to
court papers. It blamed the sluggish economy, which has
prompted fewer lawsuits and reduced demand from law firms for
outside services.
At the same time, Alexander Gallo is carrying a big debt
load from its 2008 purchase of Hobart West Group Inc, which was
financed in part by issuing notes to Accel-KKR Co LLC, which is
currently owed $147.9 million.
In total, Alexander Gallo listed assets of $208 million and
liabilities of $258 million.
Earlier this week, Alexander Gallo sold its Esquire
Solutions, which provides court reporting and electronic
discovery services, to Document Technologies Inc. Terms were
not disclosed.
The case is In re Alexander Gallo Holdings LLC, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-14220
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)