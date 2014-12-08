BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
Dec 8 JH Partners has sold part of its ownership in jewelry company Alex & Ani, the private equity firm said on Monday.
San Francisco-based JH Partners, which acquired a 40 percent stake in 2012, sold half of its holding to British buyout firm Lion Capital LLP.
Reuters reported last week that Alex & Ani, which makes charm bracelets, could be valued for as much as $1 billion.
Rhode Island-based Alex and Ani posted revenue of $350 million this year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $80 million, sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
