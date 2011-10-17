(Follows alerts)

Oct 17 Canada's Alexco Resource Corp said silver production in the third quarter from its Bellekeno mine in Yukon rose 8 percent sequentially.

Silver production rose to 500,703 ounces.

For the quarter, average mill throughput was 234 tonnes per day (tpd), compared with 208 tpd in the second quarter.

Mill throughput benefited from a significant reduction in the frequency of grid power outages, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company were up 1 percent at C$7.55 in early trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)