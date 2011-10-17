PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Follows alerts)
Oct 17 Canada's Alexco Resource Corp said silver production in the third quarter from its Bellekeno mine in Yukon rose 8 percent sequentially.
Silver production rose to 500,703 ounces.
For the quarter, average mill throughput was 234 tonnes per day (tpd), compared with 208 tpd in the second quarter.
Mill throughput benefited from a significant reduction in the frequency of grid power outages, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company were up 1 percent at C$7.55 in early trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Arcelormittal sees global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.