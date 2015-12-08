BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
Dec 8 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc's treatment for a rare and potentially fatal genetic disorder.
Alexion's enzyme-replacement therapy, Kanuma, aims to treat patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D), a type of genetic disorder that often leads to multi-organ damage and premature death. (1.usa.gov/1QcP3qN)
Kanuma was added to the drugmaker's pipeline through its acquisition of Synageva BioPharma Corp in a deal worth $8.4 billion that closed in June. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Q4 environmental services revenue $2.9 million versus $4.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)