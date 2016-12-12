Dec 12 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said
on Monday that Chief Executive David Hallal had resigned,
effective immediately, and named board member David Brennan as
interim CEO.
The company also said Chief Financial Officer Vikas Sinha
left to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately, and
would be succeeded by David Anderson, who was earlier CFO at
Honeywell International Inc.
Alexion had disclosed last month that it was investigating
allegations made by a former employee regarding sales practices
involving its flagship and costly blood disorder drug Soliris.
The company said on Monday the investigation had not
identified any facts that require Alexion to update its
previously reported historical results at this point in time.
