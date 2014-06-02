June 2 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Soliris, an intravenous drug for two potentially fatal blood disorders that can damage the kidneys, heart and brain.

The company said the recall was related to its earlier manufacturing process, which had prompted a similar recall in November.

Alexion initiated the recall due to the presence of visible particles found in a single lot of Soliris during a test, the company said in a statement.

The company said it did not expect the recall to have any financial impact or interrupt supply of the drug. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore, Editing by Simon Jennings)