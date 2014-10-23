Oct 23 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit on strong sales
of its blood disorder drug Soliris and raised its full-year
profit forecast for the fourth time this year.
Sales of Soliris, Alexion's only drug on the market, rose 39
percent to $555.1 million from a year earlier.
The company raised its full-year 2014 adjusted earnings per
share forecast to $5.15 to $5.20 per share from $4.95 to $5.05
per share.
Excluding special items, Alexion posted earnings of $1.27
per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating the
average analyst estimate of $1.16 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alexion shares were up 2 percent in premarket trading on
Thursday. The stock closed at $173.27 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
