* Says in talks with more than one party

* No firm proposal has been received

* August like-for-like sales down 9 pct

* Sees 2011-12 outcome well below previous expectations

LONDON, Sept 5 Struggling British fashion retailer Alexon said it was considering takeover approaches as it warned on profit after sales failed to meet expectations in August.

"The board confirms that it continues to actively explore a number of options for a more appropriate capital structure. One of the options under review is a possible offer for the issued share capital of the company," the firm said on Monday.

Alexon said it was in talks with more than one party but cautioned that no firm proposal had been received and there was no certainty one would emerge.

The firm said sales at stores open over a year fell 9 percent in the first three weeks of August, blaming this on "very difficult retail and economic conditions".

Alexon said that although the like-for-like sales trend improved to down 1 percent in the last week of August it now expected performance for the 2011-12 year to be "well below" its previous expectations.

It said total sales for the half year to July 30 were down 8 percent.

Shares in Alexon, which have lost 59 percent of their value over the last year, closed at 7 pence on Friday, valuing the business at 10.3 million pounds ($17 million). ($1 = 0.617 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Mark Potter)