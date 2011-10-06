* Says partners with Grupo Ferrer International
Oct 6 Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it has entered into a marketing partnership with privately held
Grupo Ferrer International for its drug to treat agitation in
patients with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
Under the agreement, Alexza will receive an upfront payment
of $10 million and milestone payments from the Barcelona-based
medical device company, based on regulatory approvals and other
conditions, Alexza said.
Alexza's experimental drug, Adasuve, is an anti-agitation
therapeutic that is delivered via the company's Staccato inhaler
and absorbed into the blood stream in less than a second.
Last October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
declined to approve the drug citing adverse respiratory events
from three early-stage pulmonary safety studies.
According to the deal, Grupo Ferrer will sell Adasuve in its
designated territories.
Alexza said it will be responsible for filing the marketing
application for Adasuve with the European Medicines Agency later
in the year while Grupo Ferrer will file all subsequent
regulatory filings in countries in its territories.
The European company will also be responsible for any
required pricing and reimbursement filings and approvals.
Mountain View, California-based Alexza's shares, which have
more than halved since last October, closed at $1.16 on
Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon and Don Sebastian)