Dec 21 Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc said
the U.S. health regulators approved Adasuve, making it the first
treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder that can be
inhaled.
Adasuve, which delivers an older antipsychotic drug called
loxapine, passes through the lungs and into the bloodstream
faster than a typical pill. Loxapine is available as an oral
drug for schizophrenia.
The company said the product will include a boxed safety
warning about potentially dangerous side effects including the
potential for fatal bronchial spasms in people with asthma or
chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and a higher risk of
death in elderly people with dementia-related psychosis.
Adasuve use will be restricted to mitigate the potential
harm of bronchial spasms, Alexza said.
The FDA also required Alexza to conduct a large post-
marketing clinical trial of patients to assess the real-world
use of the drug.
"We believe that the ability to deliver medications rapidly
and non-invasively will be important for patients and the
professionals who care for them," Chief Executive Thomas King
said in the statement.
Three injectable drugs, Bristol-Myers Squibb's
Abilify, Eli Lilly's Zyprexa and Pfizer Inc's
Geodon, are currently approved to calm patients with
schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
Adasuve, Alexza's most advanced drug, will be available for
commercial launch early in the third quarter of 2013, the
company said.
Earlier this month, European health regulators recommended
approval of Adasuve.
The FDA denied approval to Adasuve in May, after it found
deficiencies at the company's Mountain View, California
manufacturing facility during an inspection.
The company's shares fell 12 percent in the after market
trading after the trade was halted at $5.79 before the drug-
approval announcement.