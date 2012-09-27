* Sergey Aleynikov formally indicted in New York state court
* Aleynikov charged with stealing trading code from Goldman
* Ex-programmer already served prison time in federal case
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 27 A former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc computer programmer indicted on charges of stealing
trade secrets has rebuffed a plea offer that would keep him out
of prison, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Sergey Aleynikov, 42, was formally indicted Thursday on New
York state criminal charges of stealing proprietary trading code
from the bank. The indictment is the latest development in a
years-long legal battle between Aleynikov and federal and state
prosecutors.
Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joanne Li told State
Supreme Court Justice Ronald Zweibel that her office had offered
Aleynikov a sentence of time served in exchange for a guilty
plea. Under the proposed deal, he would not have to serve
additional prison time beyond the roughly one year he already
served following his conviction on federal charges.
Aleynikov's lawyer, Kevin Marino, said his client had
rejected the offer. Marino told the judge he would move to
dismiss the case based on double jeopardy - prosecution twice
for the same offense - and accused state prosecutors of having
"no sense of decency."
"The precise factual circumstances that underlie these
charges have already been fully adjudicated," he said. "There's
nothing remotely lawful or constitutional about what's going on
... He left Russia for freedom and the American way, and he got
Franz Kafka and Goldman Sachs."
The Aleynikov prosecution has been closely watched as U.S.
authorities are on a push to tackle complex cyber crime, an area
of criminal law that has not been well-tested in courts amid
debate about which laws apply and what types of conduct can be
considered criminal behavior.
Prosecutors have accused Aleynikov, a dual citizen of the
United States and Russia, of stealing code used in Goldman's
high-frequency trading system in 2009 before leaving to join
Teza Technologies LLC, a rival start-up in Chicago.
He was arrested in August and charged by New York state
prosecutors, six months after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals overturned his 2010 federal conviction on charges tied
to the same conduct.
Aleynikov had served nearly a year of an eight-year prison
sentence before the appeals court ordered him released. If
convicted in state court, Aleynikov could face up to four years
in prison.
His conviction was reversed in part because the appeals
court said the Justice Department failed to show that the stolen
code was intended for "interstate commerce," a necessary element
under the federal Economic Espionage Act.
Aleynikov entered a plea of not guilty Thursday to two
counts of unlawful use of secret scientific material and one
count of unlawful duplication of computer-related material.
Li, the prosecutor, said the case does not violate double
jeopardy and pointed out that Marino himself suggested in
federal court papers that this type of offense is more properly
prosecuted in state court.
In a statement, the head of the Manhattan District
Attorney's cybercrime unit, David Szuchman, said the appeals
court "very clearly" suggested that Aleynikov's conduct could
violate state law. He rejected Marino's contention that his
office was acting as a proxy for the Justice Department in
renewing the prosecution.
"On our own initiative, we contacted federal prosecutors and
asked for their cooperation in filing a state criminal case to
make sure this defendant was held accountable for his criminal
conduct," he said. "Any suggestion that we filed these charges
for any other reason is false."
Earlier this week, Aleynikov sued Goldman in New Jersey
federal court for $2.4 million in legal fees, demanding that the
bank cover his costs of fighting the federal prosecution. The
lawsuit claims Delaware law and the bank's bylaws entitle
corporate officers to indemnification when they successfully
defend themselves against charges.
Aleynikov will remain free on $35,000 bail. Prosecutors will
permit him to travel to Russia for approximately one month to
visit his mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment.
The case is People v. Aleynikov, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 60353/2012.