Oct 27 (IFR) - Alfa-Bank has launched a US$400m perpetual non-call 5.25-year AT1 bond at a coupon of 8.00%, according to a lead.

The bank started marketing the deal at 8.25%-8.50% before revising to 8.00%-8.25%.

Allocations and pricing are expected later today for the Reg S deal via Alfa-Bank and UBS.

Alfa-Bank is rated Ba2/BB/BB+. Expected issue rating is B from Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)