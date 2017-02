MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexican conglomerate Alfa posted a lower fourth-quarter profit of 1.108 billion pesos ($79.3 million) compared to 2.264 billion pesos in the year earlier period.

Quarterly revenue rose to 48.35 billion pesos from 36.24 billion pesos in the fourth quarter of 2010. ($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end of December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)