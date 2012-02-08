* Fourth quarter profit falls to 1.108 bln pesos
* Sales rise to 48.35 bln pesos
MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexican conglomerate
Alfa posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, hurt
by higher financing costs.
The Monterrey-based company said its quarterly profit
fell to 1.108 billion pesos ($79.3 million) from 2.264
billion pesos a year earlier, as it paid more interest on
its debt.
Still, quarterly revenue rose to 48.35 billion
pesos from 36.24 billion pesos.
The company invested $197 million to expand its auto-parts
business in the fourth quarter, according to its statement.
Alfa shares were up 1.1 percent at 173 pesos in local
trading.
($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end of December)
