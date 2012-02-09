BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus' unit gets FDA nod for influenza drug
* Says Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals receives final approval from USFDA for oseltamivir phosphate capsules
MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday it would likely post sales in 2012 of $15.495 billion, and that it would invest $600 million during the year. (Reporting By Gabriela Lopez)
* Says Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals receives final approval from USFDA for oseltamivir phosphate capsules
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):