BRIEF-National Hydropower Association elects TRC's Wendy Bley to its board
* TRC's Wendy Bley elected to board of directors of the National Hydropower Association Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTERREY Feb 29 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Wednesday that its shareholders approved a $0.20 per share dividend payment for 2012, payable March 8.
The company, which owns food, petrochemical, telecom and auto-parts businesses, is based in the northern city of Monterrey. (Reporting By Gabriela Lopez)
Feb 16 Dean Foods Co forecast first-quarter earnings well below analysts' estimates due to weak demand for milk and higher investments in a recently announced joint venture to expand its organic milk business.
* Halcón Resources announces results of tender offer for its 8.625 pct senior secured notes due 2020